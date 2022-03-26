Paramedics respond to multiple bee attacks across the Valley

A man in his 60s stung multiple times by bees wasn’t the only bee attack in the Valley on Friday.

After 3 p.m., a central phoenix neighborhood near 32nd street and Van Buren had a foamy material lining the curb. Phoenix Fire had just responded to the man stung several times. Family said he was stung in the face.

“We don’t know, the ambulance took him and we don’t know how he’s doing,” said Fidelia Rodriguez in Spanish, the aunt of the man treated for multiple bee stings.

Down the street, Devon Chavez and his fiancé weren’t taking any chances as they saw bees near them. Both said they’re allergic. He said he spent hundreds of dollars to remove a hive when he moved into his home a couple years ago.

“Get ready for bee sting and staying inside,” said Chavez.

Phoenix Fire said if the public is in danger and a beekeeper isn’t immediately available, they’ll use a foamy material to remove the bees. What was described by Phoenix Fire as soap and water can get stuck to a bees wings and kill them.

Hours later around sunset in Tolleson, Phoenix Fire came to the area for two people swarmed by bees.

No one was hurt.

Tony Ramirez, a pest control technician with Urban Desert said he’s had seven calls for bees in the past two weeks.

He said citrus trees and pollen from blooming spring flowers attracts them this time of the year.

“If you get too close and disturb the hive, they’re going to come say hi,” he said.

He says if bees start to swarm, as hard as it may be, Ramirez suggests to stay calm and walk away in a straight line – up to 200 yards.

When you swat at them, they could get angry and string which could attract even more.

“When you get stung that many times, the venom is what you’re going to be allergic too. If you have that allergy, it could be deadly,” said Ramirez.

As we get closer to summer, Ramirez says the Queen bee will look fr cook shade, sometimes under the edges of a home roof. A swarm can last a few hours, but if a honey comb starts to develop, “that’s something you’re going to want to get taken care of,” said Ramirez.

