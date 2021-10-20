Watch
Orionid meteor shower set to peak Thursday morning

Petar Petrov/ASSOCIATED PRESS
An astronomer observes the Orionids at an observatory near the village of Avren east of the Bulgarian capital Sofia, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2009. The Orionid meteor shower occurs each year as a result of Earth passing through cosmic dust released by Halley's Comet. The radiant of the Orionids is located near the constellation Orion. (AP Photo/Petar Petrov)
Posted at 10:41 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 13:41:34-04

October’s full moon is expected to outshine the Orionid meteor shower, peaking early Thursday morning.

According to Space.com, the Orionid meteor shower will be most active early in the morning on Oct. 21, just a day after the full Hunter’s Moon.

Experts say the bright light from the Hunter’s Moon may drown out most of the meteor activity, but you still have a chance to see them.

“The shower appears at about one-quarter peak strength for about two days before and after Oct. 21,” Space.com says.

If you're going to try to catch a glimpse, Meteorologist Jorge Torres says conditions should be just right with clear skies expected. Of course, getting out of city areas with darker skies will offer the best viewing conditions.

