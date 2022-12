COCONINO COUNTY, AZ — One person is dead after three people fell through thin ice at Woods Canyon Lake.

At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office received a call for help.

Officials say one person has died, one person is being treated and crews are still searching for a third person.

Woods Canyon Lake is about 35 miles east of Payson.

