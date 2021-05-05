Officials: Over 1,600 weekend arrests of migrants in Yuma

YUMA, AZ — Border Patrol officials say their agents over the weekend arrested more than 1,600 migrants who were dropped off by buses in Mexico before crossing into the U.S. near Yuma.

#YumaSector apprehended more than 1,600 migrants over the weekend. Agents encountered 13 groups of 30+ that illegally crossed into the US from Mexico. The migrants crossed in areas where there is no infrastructure to deter people from illegally crossing the border on foot. pic.twitter.com/QvxDDmBnHc — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) May 3, 2021

Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky says the migrants were in groups of 30 or more who came illegally between late Friday and early Monday, crossing where there are open gaps or vehicle barriers.

It was not immediately known how many were traveling in families or as unaccompanied children.

Authorities have not said what countries they are from.

The Border Patrol in April apprehended nearly 14,000 migrants in its Yuma sector.