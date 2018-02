PHOENIX - OCTOBABIES! The Virginia Aquarium welcomed these baby octopodes. Octopodes is the rarely used but correct way of saying octopus plural. The Aquarium currently has these octopodes in smaller nursery aquariums.

"This species tends to be less social and prefer space, so we will be working with other zoos, aquariums and accredited organizations to find homes. Maturity is quick: almost full-sized within three months."

Watch the video above to see these little guys pop into the world!