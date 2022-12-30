New Year's Day is a Weather Action Day

A big winter storm will be moving into Arizona on New Year's Day!

It will impact road travel and outdoor plans all across our state, so Sunday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for this storm.

Early estimates indicate we could get between a half of an inch and an inch of rain across the Valley. Since the ground is still wet from this week’s storm, that could lead to minor flooding in some spots (especially in and near washes).

There’s also a chance we could see a few thunderstorms in the mix on Sunday afternoon. Small, soft ice pellets (known as graupel) are possible with any storms that move through.

Up north, the snow level will start out around 7,000 feet and gradually lower to around 5,500 feet throughout the day on Sunday.

It could go as low as 4,500 feet on Monday as snow showers linger along the Mogollon Rim.

Areas above 6,000 feet in elevation could see four to eight inches of snow.

These rain and snowfall estimates could fluctuate in the coming days. We'll keep you updated as new forecast models come in.

The good news is that it will likely help clear out our pollution on Sunday after a smoky New Year’s Eve.

A High Pollution Watch is now in effect for New Year’s Eve as smoke from fireworks and fireplaces builds up over the Phoenix metro area.

At this point, we do not expect the rain to impact your New Year’s Eve plans. There’s only a 10 percent chance of showers around midnight.