New wildfire detection technology being used in neighboring states

Across the nation, more 25,000 wildfires have decimated 140,000 acres in 2023 alone according to the National Interagency Fire Council.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says 90% of wildfires are started by humans. Now there’s new technology being used to try to detect fires earlier in neighboring states

“We’ve developed a system called N5 Shield. It includes a network of ground-based sensors that detect gas, particulates, chemicals and heat. And based on that we can tell if there’s a fire burning nearby,” said Debra Deininger, N5 Sensors’ chief revenue officer.

The company, based in Maryland, first tested the sensor in the lab in 2020. The N5 Shield hit the market in late 2022. Developers say it can detect a fire up to a mile away and has already had success — including detecting one unplanned fire in Colorado.

“In that case, we were able to detect that fire 36 minutes before the first 911 caller made the call,” Deininger said.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says there’s no real wildfire season anymore — the risk is year-round, with weather consistent with a “typical” wildfire season coming earlier and earlier.

The N5 Shield is currently testing the product in 10 states and one Canadian province, including across neighboring California where they’re hoping it will catch what other tools can’t.

“Let’s say outside a campground that’s covered with trees. maybe a camera that’s perched up on a mountain can’t see the fire until it gets real big, maybe a use case for this is where the cameras can’t see. Where there’s a delay, where there’s that canopy cover,” CAL FIRE Deputy Chief Marcus Hernandez said. Hernandez is part of the department’s Office of Wildfire Technology Research and Development.

The sensor’s developers say the AI system will only get better. The Oakland Fire Department installed 10 sensors in May.

“These sensors could and likely — and hopefully will — play a serious and significant role in preventing the start and spread of wildfire activity,” said Oakland Fire Department Public Information Officer Michael Hunt.

The company says it’s already talking with fire leaders in Arizona, but there’s no deal yet.

“When we look at the area and landscape that certainly impacts where we put the sensors and how we design that grid,” Deininger said. “Having worked in Utah, California and Colorado, I’m very confident we could find a successful deployment in Arizona.”