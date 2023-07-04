New U.S. citizens across the Valley sworn in on 4th of July

PHOENIX — This July 4th was an unforgettable day for nearly 100 Americans and their families at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix.

Everyone on the floor of the gymnasium on Tuesday morning originated from somewhere outside the United States. Each of them has their own reason to become a naturalized citizen.

Ninety-nine people from 35 countries went through the process to call themselves an American.

What better day to receive their certificate and celebrate their new citizenship than July 4th?

“I’m so happy today,” said Protiba Chowdhury who moved to the U.S. in 2012.

Chowdhury came from Bangladesh and has been waiting for this day for the better part of a decade. When she was not working at the Mayo Clinic as a nurse’s assistant, she was preparing for her citizenship interview.

Part of the process to become a citizen includes knowing the answers to 100 questions about the U.S. Applicants are sometimes asked only up to 10 questions.

“I got them all right,” she said with a proud smile on her face.

Ruben Cardenas from Mexico, which is the country that produced the most new U.S. citizens at the ceremony.

He said he’s been in the United States since 1981. He had one main reason to become a legal citizen and he was able to register with his peers moments after he got his certificate.

“Having the ability to vote and pick who you want to represent you, that was the number one reason why,” he said

Keynote speakers shared the importance to continue their education and encourage others to do the same.

District Judge Roslyn Silver said before the right to free speech, a fair trial and freedom of expression – the right to vote, she feels, is most important to exercise.

”It is the only right that you have, of all the hundreds of rights you’ve gained today, that is equal to every person in the United States,” she said to the crowd.

When the Constitution refers to ‘We the People,’ it now includes fellow Americans who became citizens today to pursue happiness.

Kiza from Congo says she can finally travel to visit the resting place of her late father with peace of mind she can return to her new home country.

“His wish for life success for me and my family,” she said.