New DHS guidelines say people shouldn't be deported solely for being undocumented

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New guidelines to immigration officers say a person being undocumented shouldn't be the lone basis for being deported.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, said the department will focus its resources on detaining and removing undocumented migrants who prove to be a threat to national, public and border security in the United States.

Mayorkas did note that undocumented immigrants who are detained at the border or port of entry trying to unlawfully enter the country will be considered a threat to border security and could be deported under the new guidelines.

Immigration officers will undergo extensive training for the new policies and a review process will be held through the first 90 days.

The new guidelines go into effect Nov. 29.

This comes as Congress hasn't been able to pass a law that creates a pathway for undocumented immigrants living in the United States to become citizens.