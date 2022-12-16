New benefits on the way for veterans exposed to burn pits, toxic substances

PHOENIX — New benefits are on the way for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

It's all part of the bipartisan Honoring Our PACT Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in August.

The "PACT Act," as many call it, expands healthcare services to millions more veterans with toxic exposures, including veterans from conflicts like Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 wars.

It also expands on which conditions get covered and requires the VA to provide toxic exposure screenings to all veterans covered by VA services.

ABC15 spoke with Congressman Ruben Gallego ahead of a town hall he is hosting at in Phoenix Saturday to educate veterans about the new benefits.

"We want you to start getting medical service now because we know if we start to take care of the veteran holistically now, they'll have a longer and healthier life if we deal with that veteran 20 years from now, it means the disease they have will be harder to manage and will be more expensive to the taxpayer," explains Congressman Gallego. "So we'd rather talk about it now, identify the problem, help find a solution, and help put them on a healthy path forward."

The town hall is this Saturday, Dec.17th at the 32nd Street VA clinic located near Van Buren and 32nd Street in Phoenix.

It goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And for more information on the PACT Act, head to this website.