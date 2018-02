TONOPAH, AZ - After a massive marijuana-growing operation was busted in Tonopah, neighbors claim dogs and chickens living on one of the raided properties were left behind.

“It breaks my heart — I mean, I could start crying right now,” said Lorri Puda, who is one of several people now caring for the animals.

“They didn’t have any water or anything,” she said.

On Friday night, an ABC15 crew saw several chickens walking in a fenced area near a barn on the now vacant site, located off 375th Avenue near the Palo Verde Generating Station.

Puda said someone living in the area may have taken in two dogs that were there as well.

An MCSO spokesman said they are looking into the incident. A spokeswoman for the Arizona Humane Society said, while the organization assists in cases like this, it does not cover Tonopah.