Navajo police searching for 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect in northern Arizona

The shooting happened in the Cameron area, southwest of Tuba City
44-year-old, Derick Myron
Posted at 10:45 AM, Apr 29, 2024
CAMERON, AZ — The Navajo Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect who is considered "armed and dangerous" in the Cameron, Arizona area.

Cameron is located southwest of Tuba City.

Officers are trying to locate 44-year-old Derick Myron. He is described as being 5’10,” with a slender build, black hair, and brown eyes.

He is possibly driving a black 2017 Ford dual pickup truck, with a crew cab and work rack. The truck is reported to have a New Mexico license plate #RFW880.

Police say Myron is considered armed and dangerous and if you see him you should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the possible location of Derick Myron or the described vehicle, contact the Navajo Police Department or other local law enforcement.

Officials have not released details about the shooting that took place but say it was an isolated incident and not an active threat situation. A shelter-in-place was ordered for the Cameron community but has since been lifted.

