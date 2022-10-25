Navajo Nation grad student designs water bottles to help provide water to community

He's designing solutions for his community and proving his talents are limitless at the same time.

A graduate student on the Navajo Nation has designed not just one, but two water bottles that are helping to provide more water resources for people there.

According to recent estimates, about 30% of Navajo families don't have access to running water inside their homes.

Jaden Redhair would like to change that.

Through the company Nalgene, Redhair now has two water bottles available that you can purchase — $5 from each purchase helps groups like Dig Deep and COPE build more water infrastructure on the Navajo Nation.

Redhair's first design raised $80,000 for these efforts - and Nalgene has just debuted his second design!

"I still can't really believe they've been able to raise that much money," says Redhair. "I didn't think it would get that huge. I just saw it as another bottle, another graphic design that I could do. It's just been an amazing opportunity to contribute so much back when I'm still in school."

Redhair is currently in grad school at Stanford where he is finishing his Master's in electrical engineering with hopes of returning to the Navajo Nation.

To purchase one of Jaden's designs, click here.