Murder suspect killed by police had recent felony arrest involving victim

PHOENIX — In 72 hours, police say Leroy Malone murdered two young parents, drove across multiple states, shot three police officers after a traffic stop, and then died in a shootout with law enforcement.

On Sunday, January 22, Phoenix PD said Malone shot and killed 28-year-old Cameron Brown and 27-year-old Asya Rose Ribble inside a home near 51st Avenue and Broadway.

The couple's two young children were also found inside the home when police arrived.

Detectives quickly keyed in on Malone as a primary suspect because he was arrested for aggravated assault against Asya, less than five months ago.

In an arrest report from August 2, the now murdered, young parents told police Malone was abusing his wife, Asya's sister, and then pointed a rifle at her.

Malone, a longtime convicted felon who spent more than a decade in prison, told officers he did not have any weapons.

After getting a warrant though, investigators wrote that they found two handguns, an AK-47, and an AR-15 pistol with a drum magazine.

Malone was indicted for aggravated assault and Possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

He was given a $15,000 bond.

He posted bail days after the arrest and, despite being on electronic monitoring, ignored the release conditions, as he had done many times before.

Months later he shot the victims, who said they would testify against him, with a gun he was not legally allowed to possess.

The parents of victim Cameron Brown shared a fundraiser and statement with ABC15:

Cameron and Asya met in elementary school and were fast friends. They became a couple approximately 2015. They were a young couple with bright futures with two beautiful children. My son was an amazing person with a great soul and a bright light. The children are doing well surrounded by lots of family. Upon hearing that the animal that killed our son and Asya was killed by police is a relief especially knowing we will not have to endure years of court proceedings and reliving this horrific experience. This is a horrible and painful time for our family.