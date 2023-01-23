Two found dead in Phoenix, suspect killed during police shooting in Kansas

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a double homicide that took place in Phoenix Sunday.

Just after 1 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a home near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road for reports of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found two adults that were dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified by police as 28-year-old Cameron Brown and 27-year-old Asya Rose Ribble.

Police also found their two small children inside the home and were unharmed.

During the investigation, authorities were able to identify a male suspect who was tracked out of state.

Phoenix detectives contacted agencies nationwide with information about the suspect and a woman who was likely with him.

They were eventually tracked Monday to an area near Minneola, Kansas where a confrontation occurred between the suspect resulting in an officer-involved shooting.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations confirms to ABC15 that Clark County deputies located the suspect and attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspect took off.

Deputies then pursued the vehicle with the help of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

When the vehicle came to a stop, gunfire was exchanged in Dodge City, Kansas.

Two deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office were shot. One was taken to a hospital in serious condition and the other is said to be in “good condition,” according to the KBI.

A third deputy, from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, was also shot and is in serious condition at a hospital.

During the incident, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was bitten by a K-9 officer and is said to be in “good condition.”

The suspect was shot and killed during the incident. His name hasn’t been released.

The woman who was with him was also shot and is in critical condition.

An investigation remains ongoing.