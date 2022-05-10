Mother, caretaker arrested after 9-day-old infant dies in Page, Arizona

PAGE, Ariz. — Two people were arrested after a 9-day-old infant died in Page, Arizona Friday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, the infant was brought to the emergency room of a Page hospital, according to the Page Police Department.

The infant was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Evidence suggested the infant was "severely neglected," according to police.

It is unclear what exactly led up to the infant's death.

An investigation led to authorities arresting the infant's mother, Jessica Seiser, and its caretaker, Nancy Bell, who both face child abuse charges, according to Page police.

No further information was immediately available.