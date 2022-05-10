Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Mother, caretaker arrested after 9-day-old infant dies in Page, Arizona

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 7:27 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 22:27:23-04

PAGE, Ariz. — Two people were arrested after a 9-day-old infant died in Page, Arizona Friday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, the infant was brought to the emergency room of a Page hospital, according to the Page Police Department.

The infant was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Evidence suggested the infant was "severely neglected," according to police.

It is unclear what exactly led up to the infant's death.

An investigation led to authorities arresting the infant's mother, Jessica Seiser, and its caretaker, Nancy Bell, who both face child abuse charges, according to Page police.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.