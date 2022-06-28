More West Nile Virus cases possible due to active monsoon season

PHOENIX, AZ — With another summer in full swing, mosquitoes once again are swarming in the Valley. Some are already carrying West Nile Virus.

Maricopa Country Enviornmental Services tells ABC15 that six traps were placed throughout the county which contained mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus.

"The virus is out there and there is the potential for people getting infected," says Maricopa County Environmental Services spokesperson Johnny Diloné.

Maricopa County Public Health confirms that there are 12 confirmed and probable human cases of West Nile Virus so far this year with one death as well.

Although rain is a major contributing factor to the virus, it's only part of the equation when it comes to cases.

"If we keep experiencing more storms water, more accumulation of water, and that water remains stagnant for three to five days, then that would be conducive to mosquito breeding, especially as we get warm temperatures," Diloné says.

2021 was a record-setting year for West Nile Virus cases in Maricopa County with more than 1,400 cases reported.