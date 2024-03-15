Watch Now
More than 950,000 fentanyl pills seized at Nogales port of entry within 5 days

Meth and cocaine also found during a search
Posted at 8:28 PM, Mar 14, 2024
NOGALES, AZ — More than 950,000 fentanyl pills were seized at the Nogales port of entry within a span of five days in February.

According to a post by Port Director Michael Humphries, the pills were seized during three seizures on February 20, 24 and 25.

On February 20, 659,250 fentanyl pills, 4.8 pounds of fentanyl powder, 10.45 pounds of meth and 2.7 pounds of cocaine were found in a vehicle.

181,125 fentanyl pills were seized on February 24 and 115,650 fentanyl pills were seized on February 25.

It is unknown if arrests were made during the seizures.

