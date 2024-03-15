More than 950,000 fentanyl pills seized at Nogales port of entry within 5 days

NOGALES, AZ — More than 950,000 fentanyl pills were seized at the Nogales port of entry within a span of five days in February.

According to a post by Port Director Michael Humphries, the pills were seized during three seizures on February 20, 24 and 25.

On February 20, 659,250 fentanyl pills, 4.8 pounds of fentanyl powder, 10.45 pounds of meth and 2.7 pounds of cocaine were found in a vehicle.

181,125 fentanyl pills were seized on February 24 and 115,650 fentanyl pills were seized on February 25.

CBP officers at the Nogales POE seized:

2/20: Approx 659,250 fentanyl pills, 4.8 lbs fentanyl powder, 10.45 lbs meth and 2.7 lbs cocaine hidden throughout a vehicle

2/24: About 181,125 fentanyl pills in a compartment

2/25 :Approx 115,650 fentanyl pills hidden throughout a car

It is unknown if arrests were made during the seizures.