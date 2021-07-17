MONSTER MAC & CHEESE BURGER! Popular New York burger is now here in Arizona

PHOENIX — New York's most popular burger is now here in Arizona! Introducing the Mac & Cheese Burger: one savory beef patty, one panko-crusted mac & cheese patty, special mac & cheese sauce plus a cascading waterfall of mac & cheese flowing over a potato bun. No toothpick required when it comes to this burger! There is a steak knife going right down the middle holding the entrée together and the only place you will find this meaty cheesy goodness is at The Ainsworth in downtown Phoenix.

See how all of the layers of mac & cheese are assembled in the video above!

IF YOU GO:

The Ainsworth

3 S 2nd St Suite 117

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Across the street from the Footprint Center and Chase Field.

Parking:

Coming downtown can be a hassle and The Ainsworth wants you to know that they have you covered with 2-hour validated parking right below the restaurant. Come in on 3rd St and Washington, park and take the escalator right up to the entrance.