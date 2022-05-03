Millions of fentanyl pills are being taken from Arizona streets, on pace to beat 2021 record

PHOENIX — There's a new warning from officials when it comes to a dangerous and deadly drug on Arizona streets.

ABC15 recently sat down with the Drug Enforcement Administration about fentanyl seizures.

According to the DEA Phoenix Field Division, in 2020, six million fentanyl pills were taken off Arizona streets. In 2021, that number doubled to 12 million, and in 2022, agents have already seized more than four million pills, meaning we are on track to beat last year's record.

The DEA also says 42% of pills seized contain enough fentanyl to be deadly.

"I'm terrified because I know how dangerous and deadly these pills are," explains Cheri Oz, a special agent in charge of the Phoenix Field Division of the DEA. "It scares me because it's in your community. These pills are in your schools, in your neighborhoods. I can tell you that any promises you're told, these pills are dangerous and once you take one, there is no going back."

For more information on fentanyl, head to the DEA's website.