Migrants share their stories as Title 42 restrictions lift

YUMA, AZ — In the cover of darkness, they walk through the rugged desert.

Step by step, they get closer to their goal, but once migrants arrive on the U.S. side of the border fence, they soon realize the journey is just beginning.

Many have stories that are so horrible, you almost can't believe them until you see the pain in their eyes.

Dilma and her daughter are coming from Colombia.

In Spanish, she told ABC15 that seven of her brothers were killed by a group back in Colombia. One of them was murdered right in front of her, she said.

She said that each time someone comes to her door, or every time she leaves the house, she's worried she and her daughter could meet the same fate.

Many of these migrants share stories of violence, extreme poverty, and desperation. Each day this week, Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines said they've seen a thousand people cross in one area alone. He said that number is usually around 300.

"It's surreal to live this and see the numbers escalate as they are," said Lines.

He said he's worried that with this current surge of migrants, it will divert the focus away from actually patrolling the border, but that's not all he's worried about.

"The other concern they have right now is that they have no resources for a lot of these people."

As the morning passes, more migrants enter the holding area where they are processed before heading back to the Border Patrol station for background checks.

As dawn breaks, the line only gets longer. Those who enter the holding area are greeted with a bottle of water, something to eat, and a friendly face.

"I see the need. I see the suffering. I see the hope," explained Fernando Quiroz. He's helping alongside his non-profit, Arizona California Humanitarian Coalition.

Fernando said it's a mission that's deeply personal.

"I'm the son of migrants," he said. "My mother came to this country for one reason alone – to give me a better life. I’ve had the ability to chase my dreams really live the American dreams who am I to judge these individuals seeking that same dream?"

