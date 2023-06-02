Mesa church in need of supplies as more migrants arrive

MESA, AZ — Relief at the border.

That’s what Governor Katie Hobbs is promising, amid her visit to Somerton in southern Arizona.

There she announced additional support would be going to border communities.

This comes as the number of migrants crossing into the U.S. hits its lowest point since President Joe Biden took office.

Yuma though, still seeing a minimum of about 250 crossings, per day, and a maximum average of about 400.

ABC15 wanted to get some perspective on how Mesa is dealing with increased migrant foot traffic.

Pastor Hector Ramirez says when migrants come to Iglesia El Buen Pastor they’re received with open arms and given what they need.

This includes clothing, hygiene supplies, food, and even diapers and baby formula.

Normally there are more than enough supplies to give out, but now, Ramirez says they may be running out.

He says he has been working around the clock to help house migrants, especially after Title 42 was lifted.

“Last time we received people from South America, Central America, Europe. So right now, the people is only African,” he told ABC15.

He says they have received well over 100 migrants in the last couple of weeks.

“Yeah, we receive people from Yuma and from ICE. Every week. Every day,” Ramirez told ABC15.

He says when Title 42 expired, he initially received about 32 migrants per week. Now, it’s a different story.

“64 people in the week,” said Ramirez.

Experts predicted a huge influx of migrants when the Title 42 COVID-19 ban ended in May, but crossings have actually hit new lows in the United States.

Yuma, though, is still getting steady migrant foot traffic.

ABC15 spoke to Ruth Solis the day after Title 42 was lifted when she arrived at Iglesia El Buen Pastor.

“I didn’t know if all of the sacrifices we made were going to be worth it, and allow us to cross into the States or be deported,” said Solis.

Pastor Ramirez tells ABC15, given the steady foot traffic across the border, he is now having a hard time keeping up with the needs migrants have.

“We don’t have pants for the people. We don’t have shoes for the people. Only, maybe t-shirts for the people,” said Ramirez.

He’s now calling on the community to donate clothing, diapers, baby formula, and food if they can.

Under Title 42, migrants could try to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, multiple times, without any consequences if they were turned back.

Now, there are legal consequences for doing that.

Migrants caught illegally coming into the U.S. are charged with a felony if they are deported and caught trying to re-enter the United States, within five years.

Another factor that could be keeping the number of border crossings low is the usage of the CBP One app.

It’s a mobile application used to book appointments at U.S. ports of entry to seek asylum.