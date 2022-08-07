Mercury fans react to Griner sentence

On Saturday, the Phoenix Mercury played their first home since star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years behind bars in Russia.

Many fans wore shirts and jerseys with Griner's name on it.

"We have a big fan base here and we take great pride in our players," said Becky Green, a Mercury season ticket holder.

Griner was recently convicted on drug charges. However, the U.S. has been working on a plan to swap Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker for Griner and Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan.

Green told ABC15 she doesn't like the idea of exchanging Bout for the two Americans.

"But if that's what gets here and Whalen back here on American soil, by all means, do whatever you have to bring our American people back," she said.

Other fans told ABC15 they miss Griner's presence.

"My kids have done the camps, we have pictures of her, they play basketball...so we're hopeful," said Sarah Davis.

"I understand there's a lot of things behind the scenes we're not going to know about, but I just hope they can do something to bring her home," said Jeanette Sinohui.

When asked about Griner's nine year sentence, Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard told ABC15 it did have an impact on the team.

"We've carried BG with us all season," she said. "The important thing that we try to focus on is that the news is a positive step."

"We knew it was coming, we were aware of how the process was going to happen but it's hard to hear those words," Nygaard added.

The Mercury's 76-62 win on Saturday puts them one step closer to making the playoffs.

"The team is doing better, I can't say we're 100 percent," said Nygaard. "A lot of our players, and our staff and people that have been around BG are with heavy hearts," she said.