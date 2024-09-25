Members of Arizona tribes march to U.S. Capitol to push Congress to pass RECA

PHOENIX — Radiation exposure from nuclear weapons tests is a reality for a number of Arizonans, especially on tribal lands. Now there is a renewed push for financial support for the victims.

This week members of the Navajo Nation and other Arizona tribes are making their voices heard at the U.S. Capitol. They are pushing Congress to pass the Radiation Exposure Compensation Reauthorization Act, or RECA.

Tribal culture is on display at the Capitol, as the group from Arizona engaged in traditional songs and dances representing their communities during an afternoon of demonstrations Tuesday. Yet the visit to Washington D.C. is a solemn one for Carrie Sekayumptewa, a member of multiple tribes who now lives in Tempe.

“It was difficult for me to even consider doing this trip because in my normal life, I am housebound 24/7,” Sekayumptewa said.

She says she started developing dozens of illnesses in her late 20s after growing up on Navajo and Hopi lands near nuclear test sites and uranium mines.

“I've had cancer twice,” Sekayumptewa said. “Fatty liver disease is now stage four, which means that if I don't get a transplant, I am, my disease is going to be fatal.”

Sekayumptewa is one of 50 or so tribal members who boarded the bus to Washington D.C. Sunday and are now advocating for Congress to pass RECA.

The bill would extend the filing period for people who have gotten sick from radiation exposure to apply for financial assistance. The Senate passed RECA back in March, the bill co-authored by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

Now the hang-up is in the House. Republican Leadership tells ABC15 the dominant concern is cost, saying the bill would cost $50-60 billion over 10 years with no policies to offset those expenses.

However, RECA has the support of two Republican Congressmen from Arizona.

Rep. Paul Gosar, (R) 9th District, tells ABC15 he has repeatedly asked House Speaker Mike Johnson to reauthorize RECA, saying in part in a statement:

“It is a tragic fact that in an effort to protect us from our enemies, the United States government poisoned its own people. The federal government has a responsibility to take care of the survivors of nuclear weapons testing, known as downwinders, who unknowingly were exposed to deadly levels of radiation and toxic waste."

Rep. Eli Crane, (R) 2nd District, also stands behind the bill, telling ABC15:

“It’s a big mistake to let RECA expire. Our government owes a tremendous debt to those who sacrificed their health for our nation. I’m part of the many conversations taking place to chart a sensible path forward on this legislation.”

For Sekayumptewa, it is legislation for her community she views as lifesaving.

“My children have only known me being sick,” she said. “We shouldn't be dying while we're waiting to receive help. We shouldn't be suffering.”