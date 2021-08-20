MCSO: Two found dead after being swept away in flooding near Cave Creek

Two people have died after being swept away by flooding in Camp Creek Wednesday afternoon.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies say they responded to a call of an ATV that was seen floating down the flooded Camp Creek wash area near Cave Creek at around 3:50 p.m.

Deputies say they rescued multiple people in the same area, and believed all parties were accounted for. Later in the day, they received a call from an offroading rental company that says they did not have one of their ATVs returned that was in the same area as the rescues.

MCSO says they then continued the search until the evening and were unable to locate anyone.

Crews then began their search again Thursday, and located the ATV at around 8 a.m. east of Camp Creek wash, hidden in sand and debris.

Deputies say they then dug it out and found the missing man, and woman still in the ATV.

MCSO says the investigation is ongoing.