Maricopa County fire ban goes into effect May 1

PHOENIX — An annual fire ban goes into effect for the Phoenix area and Maricopa County Monday.

The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department implements its fire ban on Monday, May 1, lasting through September 30.

The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department’s annual ban also goes into effect on May 1.

“Under these regulations, outdoor recreational fires are prohibited within Area A’s boundaries between May 1 and September 30. This area encompasses all of our regional parks,” the county said.

As hotter days and increased fire danger approaches, additional temporary fire bans may be put in place around the state. Extensions of current fire bans may also be put in place.

Those who ignore the ban may face fines.

What is NOT ALLOWED:

The fire ban does not allow campfires, fire pits, and charcoal grills.

Campfires along the shoreline at Lake Pleasant Regional Park are prohibited.

WHAT IS DISCOURAGED:

Smoking in the parks is also discouraged due to the extremely dry conditions. Please extinguish and dispose of cigarettes and trash properly.

WHAT IS ACCEPTABLE:

Using gas/propane grills in designated areas such as semi-developed and developed camping sites is still acceptable.

Check Maricopa County, Phoenix and other park websites for the latest information and exact details on prohibited/allowed activities.