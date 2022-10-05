Maricopa County begins regular updates on preparations for the November election

PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials don't want a repeat of the 2020 election.

When unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud led to months of court battles, recounts and voter fraud.

An attempt to get ahead of what they worry will be disinformation campaigns aimed at getting voters to question the outcome of the election, Maricopa County election officials began offering regularly scheduled progress reports.

So, voters can track everything from important deadlines to the final election night tally.

The election is little more than one month away, and next week will be an important one for voters and election workers.

October 11th is the last day to register to vote in November.

It's also the day the county and the Secretary of State's Office conduct logic and accuracy tests on the voting machines.

"We've got to make sure the people understand the truth. The facts, that's our role here," said County Board Chairman Bill Gates.

County elections officials say they are working closely with the representatives of the political parties. Whether it's election security or making sure the parties are adequately represented when the election department hires the 3,000 temporary workers it needs on election day.

"Every day information flows back and forth with the county and political parties. So, they know everything that's going on," said County Recorder Stephen Richer.

On October 12th, the elections office will mail out 1.9 million early ballots.

A word of warning for voters, this year the ballots are long. Depending on where you live, as many as 87 contests will be decided.