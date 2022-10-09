Man's body found after he jumped from boat to go swimming at Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY — A man's body was found Sunday morning after officials say he jumped from a boat to go swimming while at Lake Havasu.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office say 47-year-old Michael Phan from Garden Grove, California, jumped off a boat to go swimming Saturday and didn't resurface.

Rescue divers were unable to locate the man on Saturday and continued the search on Sunday using side scan sonar technology.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. Phan's body was found in about 32 feet of water.

Officials say during the incident, winds were gusting in upwards of 40 miles per hour and the waves were over three feet tall.

MCSO says the county Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

