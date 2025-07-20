Wanted man killed in shooting involving PCSO deputies in Winkelman

WINKELMAN, AZ — Pinal County Sheriff's Office officials say a man is dead after a shooting involving deputies on Friday.

Officials say deputies were in the town of Winkelman, Arizona, east of Florence, attempting to locate a "wanted suspect in connection with a sex crimes against children investigation."

Deputies found the man at a home near State Routes 77 and 177 just before 8 p.m.

PCSO officials say the man "refused commands, produced a handgun, chambered a round, and took an offensive position towards deputies, resulting in a deputy-involved shooting."

Officials say the 60-year-old man died at the scene.

No deputies were injured, officials say.

The sergeant who discharged his weapon was placed on administrative leave.

The investigation remains ongoing.