Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Wanted man killed in shooting involving PCSO deputies in Winkelman

Officials say the 60-year-old man died at the scene
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Pinal County Sheriff's Office PCSO
Posted
and last updated

WINKELMAN, AZ — Pinal County Sheriff's Office officials say a man is dead after a shooting involving deputies on Friday.

Officials say deputies were in the town of Winkelman, Arizona, east of Florence, attempting to locate a "wanted suspect in connection with a sex crimes against children investigation."

Deputies found the man at a home near State Routes 77 and 177 just before 8 p.m.

PCSO officials say the man "refused commands, produced a handgun, chambered a round, and took an offensive position towards deputies, resulting in a deputy-involved shooting."

Officials say the 60-year-old man died at the scene.

No deputies were injured, officials say.

The sergeant who discharged his weapon was placed on administrative leave.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen