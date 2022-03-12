Man released from Arizona prison in 2020 killed in Missouri after shooting 3 officers

JOPLIN, MO — The police chief in Joplin, Missouri, says an officer who was among three shot on Tuesday “will not recover” from his injuries.

Police Chief Sloan Rowland announced Thursday that patrol officer Jake Reed's family says he was being prepared to be an organ donor. Reed joined the Joplin police force in 2017.

Another officer, Cpl. Benjamin Cooper, died Tuesday.

The third officer who was shot, Rick Hirshey, was in serious but stable condition on Thursday.

Rowland says the suspected gunman, 40-year-old Anthony Felix, was shot and killed by Capt. William Davis shortly after Hirshey was shot.

A spokesperson from the Joplin Police Department confirmed to ABC15 that Felix was released from prison in Arizona in 2020, as shown in Arizona Department of Corrections records.

Those records show Felix had a criminal history dating back to 2002, with sentences imposed for crimes including aggravated assault, theft, flight from law enforcement, burglary, armed robbery and escape.