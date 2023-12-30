Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Kingman

KINGMAN, AZ — A man is in critical condition after being shot by Kingman police Friday night.

Police say officers were called to a house in the area of Stockton Hill Road and Interstate 40 at about 7:40 p.m. for reports of domestic violence.

When officers arrived, police say 39-year-old Andrew Philip Romero exited the house holding a firearm.

Romero allegedly pointed the gun toward officers after refusing commands to drop the gun. That is when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Romero was ultimately airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured during this incident.