Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Kingman

Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 2:46 PM, Dec 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-30 16:46:12-05

KINGMAN, AZ — A man is in critical condition after being shot by Kingman police Friday night.

Police say officers were called to a house in the area of Stockton Hill Road and Interstate 40 at about 7:40 p.m. for reports of domestic violence.

When officers arrived, police say 39-year-old Andrew Philip Romero exited the house holding a firearm.

Romero allegedly pointed the gun toward officers after refusing commands to drop the gun. That is when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Romero was ultimately airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured during this incident.

