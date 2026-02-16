Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
NewsArizona News

Actions

Man hurt after shooting involving Bullhead City police late Saturday

No officers were hurt in the incident
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Police
Posted

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — A man is hurt after he was shot by Bullhead City police late Saturday night.

Lake Havasu City police, who are investigating the shooting, say police were called to a neighborhood on the city's south side for a reported burglary just before 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the man believed to be involved in the burglary, and he ran from officers.

After police pursued the man on foot, he would not comply with officers' commands and was reportedly holding a knife.

He then moved towards officers, and that is when officers reportedly shot the man.

The man, who has not been identified, reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen