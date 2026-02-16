Man hurt after shooting involving Bullhead City police late Saturday

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — A man is hurt after he was shot by Bullhead City police late Saturday night.

Lake Havasu City police, who are investigating the shooting, say police were called to a neighborhood on the city's south side for a reported burglary just before 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the man believed to be involved in the burglary, and he ran from officers.

After police pursued the man on foot, he would not comply with officers' commands and was reportedly holding a knife.

He then moved towards officers, and that is when officers reportedly shot the man.

The man, who has not been identified, reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.