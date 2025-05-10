Watch Now
Man dies after shooting involving SWAT members in Kingman, Arizona

KINGMAN, AZ — A deadly shooting involving law enforcement is under investigation in Kingman.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office were called to a disturbance at a home on Ty Street.

Deputies received reports that a man was pouring gasoline inside the residence and was armed.

While on the scene, officials say the man refused to come out.

A SWAT team was called out and waited for some time for the man to exit.

When he finally did, officials say he pointed a gun at SWAT members from MCSO and the Bullhead City Police Department.

At this point, SWAT members fired their weapons, striking the man.

He was taken to a Kingman hospital where he died.

The Lake Havasu Police Department is handling the investigation.

Officials say the officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave.

