Arizona has sold more than a dozen winning Powerball tickets since 1994

PHOENIX — Powerball fever is gripping the nation once again as the jackpot prize continues to rise.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday, Oct. 2, with the jackpot now at an estimated $1.04 billion. The prize amount is the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the ninth-largest among all lottery jackpots.

Arizona joined Powerball in 1994, and since then, our state has sold 13 winning jackpot tickets, Arizona Lottery says.

Those winners were:



April 27, 2022 - $473.1 million

April 1, 2017 - $60 million

November 28, 2012 - $587.5 million

December 1, 2011 - $95.3 million

January 27, 2007 - $15 million

November 1, 2006 - $47.05 million

December 22, 2004 - $10.3 million

January 26, 2002 - $95.3 million

April 15, 2001 - $83.9 million

November 16, 1996 - $22 million

April 12, 1995 - $77 million

March 4, 1995 - $101 million

April 27, 1994 - $5.2 million

Tickets can be purchased until 6:59 p.m. the night of the drawing.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are at 1 in 292.2 million.

While no one hit the jackpot during last weekend's Powerball drawing, one Arizona lottery player won a $52,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot on Saturday. That ticket was sold at an Arco store near 36th Street and Bell Road. The prize has yet to be claimed.