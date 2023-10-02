Watch Now
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Posted at 6:24 PM, Oct 01, 2023
MES MOINES — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.04 billion after no one beat the immense odds and won the giant prize.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were: 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and red Powerball 22.

Although the game highlights the $1.04 billion prize, that is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 30 years. Most winners choose the cash payout option. For the next drawing Monday night, that will be an estimated $478.2 million.

With the latest bit of lottery losing, there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, dating back to July 19 when a player in California won $1.08 billion.

That winless streak is due to the tough odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

