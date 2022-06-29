Local drug stores low on emergency contraceptives

PHOENIX — Some large drug store chains are struggling to keep emergency contraceptives on their shelves due to high demand, especially following Friday's ruling.

"I was talking to my sister and we're like, we just need to stock up. If not even for us, for the women in our family... our girlfriends, for our friends," says Ashley Delgado, community member.

CVS was initially seeing a sharp increase in sales and implemented a temporary purchase limit. Saying they are in the process of removing it over the next 24 hours as they ABC15 they have returned to normal.

As for Rite Aid, it is limiting purchases to three per customer and Amazon has a temporary quantity limit as well.

"What they've done is they've taken one choice away and they're slowly, but surely, limiting the other choice that we have," says Vanessa Figueroa, community member.

Walmart says they have an online limit, with no limit in stores. But, ABC15 introduced you to a woman last night who claims she was initially denied from purchasing emergency contraceptives.

"I showed her and then the other employee was like 'I'm not sure we can sell that to her, remember this morning in the meeting?' ...and it was a back-and-forth for about 15 minutes… and at this point, I'm like 'world open up and just swallow me whole,'" says Stephanie Paz, mother.

Stephanie Paz was left speechless.

A Walmart spokeswoman contacted ABC14 on Tuesday, saying that is not their policy and they are looking into the matter.

On the legal side of things, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Tuesday.

She says when it comes to prosecution, it's important to look at individual facts and circumstances of certain cases.

"Very honestly, I've prosecuted sex crimes for 25 years. I'm not about the business of revictimizing victims," says Maricopa Co. Attorney Rachel Mitchell.