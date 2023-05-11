Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: What's in store for Arizona as Title 42 ends

Title 42 is set to end at 8:59 p.m. Arizona time Thursday
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Biden Border
Posted at 10:54 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 14:27:05-04

PHOENIX — Migrants rushed across the Mexico border Thursday in hopes of entering the U.S. in the final hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted — a change that many feared could make it more difficult for them to stay.

Title 42 is set to end at 8:59 p.m. Arizona time Thursday, with officials expecting a large increase in migrant traffic.

Ahead of Title 42's expiration, several Arizona sheriffs vocalized their concern.

"The system is broken; there's a lot that needs to be fixed," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Authorities will now rely more heavily on immigration law as defined under Title 8 of the U.S. Code. The law outlines processes for deportation and carries strict penalties, including five- and 10-year bans on reentry for those deported.

BIG DEVELOPMENTS:

LATEST UPDATES:

11:00 a.m.

10:45 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema confirmed to ABC15 that nearly 100 migrants were released to the community in Nogales. Efforts are underway to get them on buses to Tucson or Phoenix. Sen. Sinema said, "It's is unfair for Arizona border communities to have migrants to be dropped off without notice."

Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R) District 6 said, "There are so many migrants coming across at Yuma now, that a large number of them were taken to the Naco BP station southeast of Tucson to be processed."

10:12 a.m.

8:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!