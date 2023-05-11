LIVE UPDATES: What's in store for Arizona as Title 42 ends

PHOENIX — Migrants rushed across the Mexico border Thursday in hopes of entering the U.S. in the final hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted — a change that many feared could make it more difficult for them to stay.

Title 42 is set to end at 8:59 p.m. Arizona time Thursday, with officials expecting a large increase in migrant traffic.

Ahead of Title 42's expiration, several Arizona sheriffs vocalized their concern.

"The system is broken; there's a lot that needs to be fixed," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Authorities will now rely more heavily on immigration law as defined under Title 8 of the U.S. Code. The law outlines processes for deportation and carries strict penalties, including five- and 10-year bans on reentry for those deported.

11:00 a.m.

Title 42 was a band-aid solution for our nation’s broken immigration system. But now Arizona’s frontline communities are bracing for a potential surge at the border. I will continue to push to get our border communities more resources.https://t.co/0kkIQu8PrC — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) May 11, 2023

10:45 a.m.

With Title 42 ending today the monthly data posted by CBP *could* show a drop in migrant encounters going forward. Title 42 expulsions are not one for one in the report so a migrant turned away by t42 in August could again be turned away last month. — The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) May 11, 2023

10:30 a.m.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema confirmed to ABC15 that nearly 100 migrants were released to the community in Nogales. Efforts are underway to get them on buses to Tucson or Phoenix. Sen. Sinema said, "It's is unfair for Arizona border communities to have migrants to be dropped off without notice."

Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R) District 6 said, "There are so many migrants coming across at Yuma now, that a large number of them were taken to the Naco BP station southeast of Tucson to be processed."

10:12 a.m.

TITLE 42 ENDING: We are just a few hours away from #Title42 ending. Our photojournalist and I are about to pull into Yuma to start our coverage. @NickCiletti has been here providing incredible updates. Follow along with us and @abc15 for updates. pic.twitter.com/D6UtRFJ1KS — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) May 11, 2023

8:00 a.m.

HAPPENING NOW - Hundreds of migrants are lined up at the Yuma border, waiting to be processed by Border Patrol agents and begin the process of requesting asylum. We’re live at 6AM on @abc15 pic.twitter.com/AS6iBsAdQV — Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) May 11, 2023

Arizona is on the frontlines of the border crisis. The expiration of Title 42 is going to be a real challenge for our state.



That’s why I’ve pushed Washington to mobilize resources and improve coordination with border officials, law enforcement, and nonprofits providing aid. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) May 11, 2023