LIVE UPDATES: More storms bringing dangerous flooding to parts of Arizona

After several days of flash flooding in parts of Arizona, more storms are dumping rain and bringing dangerous conditions to our state.

Weather officials declared a Flash Flood Emergency before noon in the Globe, Claypool, and Central Heights areas. The US 60 in Globe has also been shut down in both directions due to flooding.

Other mid-day storms are popping up near Anthem and south of the Valley.

Here's the latest information about dangerous weather conditions on Wednesday:

11:58 a.m.

Strong storms are moving through the New River area, as predicted by @NWSPhoenix. It's always a good idea to postpone travel until the storm passes. And, remember, never drive through a flooded roadway! pic.twitter.com/0soVatVaS8 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 18, 2021

11:57 a.m.

WOW! Fast-moving water as rain falls in the Globe area right now. Stay safe and seek higher ground!! Thanks to Molly Cornwell for sharing this video.#abc15wx pic.twitter.com/hOyxRCBLQa — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 18, 2021

11:46 a.m.

ADOT cameras show significant flooding along US 60. Turn around, don't drown! pic.twitter.com/YH2um0pbMF — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 18, 2021

11:43 a.m.

11:42 a.m.

A *Flash Flood Emergency* is in effect for the Globe area! Potentially catastrophic flooding may be ongoing over the next couple hours. https://t.co/oQx7k3IfkR — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 18, 2021

11:32 a.m.

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for the Russell Gulch area.



Emergency Management reporting that multiple homes near Russell Gulch have been flooded due to rain around the #TelegraphFire burn scar.



Get to higher ground!#abc15wx #azwx #azmonsoon pic.twitter.com/3KbnrhYzXK — Iris Hermosillo (@IrisABC15) August 18, 2021

10:43 a.m.

Multiple Flash Flood Warnings for the higher terrain east of the #Phoenix metro, including over many of our burn scars.



Please stay alert and get to higher ground if needed!



"Turn Around, Don't Drown" #abc15wx #azwx pic.twitter.com/PUDpdlHidu — Iris Hermosillo (@IrisABC15) August 18, 2021

8:57 a.m.