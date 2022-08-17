Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley

Dennis Taylor
Posted at 3:39 PM, Aug 17, 2022
PHOENIX — Monsoon thunderstorms are slamming parts of Arizona, and some of those storms are making their way into the Valley.

Earlier in the day, storms pummeled the Flagstaff area, leading to some Flash Flood Warnings being issued.

The monsoon season has been active up north. Residents have been calling on Flagstaff city leaders to address flooding issues.

3:36 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Surprise, Avondale and Goodyear through 4:15 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

A Lake Alert has been issued for Lake Pleasant. The alert warns of thunderstorms that could produce frequent lightning strikes, wind gusts up to 40 mph and heavy rainfall.

3:26 p.m.

Dust can be seen moving into parts of the West Valley. Kristi Green sent this photo from Greenway Road and Loop 303 in Surprise.

2:50 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Maricopa County west of Wickenburg.

2:15 p.m.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is warning of heavy rain coming down in the Wickenburg area from monsoon storms.

2:10 p.m.

U.S. 89 northbound has reopened north of Flagstaff.

2:00 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Yavapai County until 5 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

More video of flooding near Flagstaff is coming in, this near Doney Park.

1:20 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Yavapai and Coconino counties until 4:15 p.m.

1:20 p.m.

Flooding has shut down U.S. 89 north of Flagstaff.

12:10 p.m.

Reports of flash flooding have started near Flagstaff.

12:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of the Pipeline Fire burn scar.

