LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon thunderstorms are slamming parts of Arizona, and some of those storms are making their way into the Valley.

Earlier in the day, storms pummeled the Flagstaff area, leading to some Flash Flood Warnings being issued.

The monsoon season has been active up north. Residents have been calling on Flagstaff city leaders to address flooding issues.

3:36 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Surprise, Avondale and Goodyear through 4:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Surprise AZ, Avondale AZ and Goodyear AZ until 4:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/nAy2xRlgcp — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 17, 2022

3:30 p.m.

A Lake Alert has been issued for Lake Pleasant. The alert warns of thunderstorms that could produce frequent lightning strikes, wind gusts up to 40 mph and heavy rainfall.

3:26 p.m.

Dust can be seen moving into parts of the West Valley. Kristi Green sent this photo from Greenway Road and Loop 303 in Surprise.

2:50 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Maricopa County west of Wickenburg.

Flash Flood Warning including Maricopa County, AZ until 7:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/DuHbpKOaiv — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 17, 2022

2:15 p.m.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is warning of heavy rain coming down in the Wickenburg area from monsoon storms.

Strong storms are dropping heavy rain across the far NW portions of Maricopa County in and around the Town of Wickenburg. Please use caution if traveling in the area #azwx Keep track of the rain here: https://t.co/yNJEM14Yye pic.twitter.com/OoMzJOqxSM — The Flood Control District of Maricopa County (@FCDFloodInfo) August 17, 2022

2:10 p.m.

U.S. 89 northbound has reopened north of Flagstaff.

2:00 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Yavapai County until 5 p.m.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 5:00 PM MST for portions of Yavapai County.



This includes areas near Ash Creek, Little Ash Creek, the Agua Fria River, and Flower Pot. More info: https://t.co/4oYGdGRc1X. #azwx pic.twitter.com/p2c0UswQ0R — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 17, 2022

1:30 p.m.

More video of flooding near Flagstaff is coming in, this near Doney Park.

Heavy rainwater overflow near Doney Park this afternoon as monsoon storms hit the Flagstaff area: RADAR: https://t.co/uWBUPdssP3 #abc15wx pic.twitter.com/FlBhvTxSRE — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 17, 2022

1:20 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Yavapai and Coconino counties until 4:15 p.m.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 4:15 PM MST for parts of Yavapai & Coconino Counties.



This includes V Bar V Heritage Site, Bell Crossing, The Crack, Wet Beaver Creek and Wilderness, Bar T Bar Ranch, Apache Maid Mountain. Moreinfo: https://t.co/IXQnlMbvRT. #azwx pic.twitter.com/nuYvwVOv7i — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 17, 2022

1:20 p.m.

Flooding has shut down U.S. 89 north of Flagstaff.

CLOSED: US 89 is closed in both directions at milepost 425 north of Flagstaff due to flooding. #aztraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/LSZhZtoGZb — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 17, 2022

12:10 p.m.

Reports of flash flooding have started near Flagstaff.

At 1207 PM MST, a remote camera is showing flash flooding within the Schultz/Pipeline Fire scar. #azwx pic.twitter.com/lwkOxSHJiI — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 17, 2022

12:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of the Pipeline Fire burn scar.