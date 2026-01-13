Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Current and former Arizona lawmakers react to the death of former AG Mark Brnovich

Brnovich died at the age of 59
Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has died at the age of 59, according to a statement from his family.
PHOENIX — Arizonans are reacting to the sudden death of former Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

A representative announced Brnovich's death on Tuesday afternoon, but did not say what the cause was.

Following the news, Arizonans, including current and former lawmakers, took to social media and other outlets to pay their condolences.

Including current Attorney General Kris Mayes, who wrote,

"I am saddened to hear of the sudden passing of former Attorney General Mark Brnovich. My heartfelt condolences go to his wife Susan and their entire family at this difficult time. Mark dedicated many years to public service in Arizona, including his two terms as Attorney General."

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne wrote:

“Mark Brnovich was an outstanding, dedicated public servant and a devoted family man. He will be missed. At one time we were political opponents, but we eventually became friends, for which I am grateful. My hope is that his family finds peace as they mourn this wonderful person.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego wrote:

"Mark Brnovich served Arizona as a lifelong prosecutor and public servant, and he leaves us far too soon. My deepest condolences go out to his wife, Judge Brnovich, and his two daughters—and I urge everyone to keep them in our hearts at this difficult time."

