Lawmakers considering bill to do away with licensing for some hair stylists

PHOENIX - Hair today, gone tomorrow? If some state lawmakers have it their way, stylists will be able to shampoo, condition, and style your hair without training.

Takejah Lambert is a professional hairstylist against House Bill 2011.

"They really made a mockery of it," Lambert said. "What this license is in place for us is to be able to train people so they know how to do things properly."

House Bill 2011 is one sentence that would exempt stylists from needing the training in place needed today to perform a blowout.

Stylists must pay thousands of dollars for cosmetology school and complete more than 350 hours of education before even touching a strand of hair.

"We do sanitation, we learn the structure of hair, and how to use tools properly," Lambert explained. "When you don't have a license you are not accountable to anything or anybody."

Scottsdale attorney Jonathan Frutkin sees both sides.

"There is a big backlash against regulation by the government and this seems like an easy spot to take on," he said. "But I wouldn't be so quick to see something like this pass because you'd be surprised who comes out of the woodwork and puts their foot down."

Lambert worries a lack of education means a lack of credibility, which is why she plans to stand her ground at the state capitol.

"With all the deregulation, we are made out more to be, like this is a hobby," said Lambert.

A House committee passed the bill Monday in a five to four vote.

It now has to be approved by the full House.