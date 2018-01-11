Kyrsten Sinema, Martha McSally stockpile cash as Senate runs loom

TUCSON, AZ - Two Arizona congresswomen are stockpiling cash ahead of a potential faceoff for Republican Sen. Jeff Flake's U.S. Senate seat.

Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema announced Thursday that she raised more than $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and now has more than $5.1 million in the bank. Sinema announced in September that she's running in her party's primary for Flake's open seat.

RELATED: POLL: Joe Arpaio in dead heat with Martha McSally in GOP race for U.S. Senate seat in Arizona

Republican Rep. Martha McSally hasn't yet formally entered the race but has scheduled a three-stop tour Friday for a "major announcement." Her congressional campaign announced Tuesday that she raised more than $1 million in the fourth quarter and has more than $1.8 million on hand.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio announced this week that he's running, joining former state Sen. Kelli Ward in the GOP race.