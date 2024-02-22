Watch Now
Kari Lake is ‘delusional’ for backpedaling on her anti-John McCain rhetoric, Meghan McCain says

She isn’t buying Lake’s claim that all of her jabs at John McCain were merely jokes
Posted at 9:23 AM, Feb 22, 2024
Meghan McCain said on Wednesday she isn’t buying Kari Lake’s claim that all of her jabs at John McCain were merely jokes.

“My entire take on this situation is just that the internal polling for Kari Lake’s campaign must be just staggeringly awful and scary to them when it comes to Independents and McCain Republicans not voting for her,” she said during a Wednesday interview with KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos.

“There is a giant swath of Arizonans who will never vote for this woman in no small part because of how much she has attacked my dad, who is a beloved Arizona icon,” she added.

McCain said Lake has a “cataclysmic misunderstanding” over the amount of support her dad still has five years after his death.

