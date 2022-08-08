Jury selection for Kiera Bergman murder trial set to begin

PHOENIX — It has been four years since Kiera Bergman went missing.

Her story garnered national attention for weeks in August of 2018 after the 19-year-old went missing after being picked up to go to work by her on and off boyfriend, Jon-Christopher Clark.

Roughly a month after her disappearance, her body was found near State Route 85 in Buckeye.

Police arrested Clark, and charged him with Bergman's murder.

No murder weapon was ever discovered, and her cause of death was undetermined.

Detectives never found DNA on Bergman's remains or at the crime scene. They were not even able to determine the cause of death.

Detectives still made the arrest, writing in court documents that Clark was a physically abusive and manipulative boyfriend.

They also say he was the last one to see Bergman alive, and they say her cell phone was turned on days after she was last seen, and it connected to the same Wi-Fi as Clark's phone. Police believe the boyfriend continued using her phone, but it was never found.

Bergman's parents have been waiting on justice for years."It seems like it has two speeds, slow and slower," said Chris Bragg, Bergman's father.

Clark is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

On Monday, jury selection is set to begin for the case.

