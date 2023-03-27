Watch Now
Inside a Black Hawk: Border teams use the helicopter for a variety of missions

These helicopters are used for rescue missions and air patrols near the border.
Posted at 7:34 AM, Mar 27, 2023
Ever wonder what it’s like to be inside a Black Hawk helicopter? ABC15’s Nick Ciletti recently got that chance when he spoke with Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations unit.

The AMO uses the Black Hawk for a variety of missions including rescue operations, border surveillance, and intercepting contraband.

Agent Evan Shipton has flown Black Hawks for more than a decade, including his time serving in the U.S. Army.

Agent Jena Demek is one of the crew members in the back who plans out the rescue missions.

Watch the video in the player above for more on how this team operates and what makes the Black Hawk so unique.

