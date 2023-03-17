Influx of passport requests creating possible delays for travelers

PHOENIX — Many Americans are itching to travel again post-pandemic. However, the push to get to their international paradise is creating problems getting passports.

“Right now, if someone were to apply for routine service, it's taking eight to eleven weeks to get that passport printed,” according to Andres Rodriguez with the U.S. State Department.

He says for an extra $60s, you can get an expedited service that will speed up the process from five to seven weeks. But keep in mind, the times are never guaranteed.

“It's a range. So, passport processing times, don't start until we receive an application. Many times, people apply at a post office or a public library. Then it takes about a week, for those documents to get to us and that's when the clock starts ticking,” said Rodriguez.

The State Department noticed travel starting to pick up last year when they issued 22 million passports, the most ever. This season is already off to a busy start and that’s why they are warning people to plan well ahead.

“If anyone is planning to travel this year if anyone is planning to travel this summer, then they should really start preparing themselves, especially if you are traveling with families,” explained Rodriguez. “Ideally, before they buy airline tickets, they want to look at what documents are needed to make their international travel and ensure that they can apply for a passport or renew a Passport in time for their departures.”

In the worst-case scenario or in case of an emergency, there are 26 regional passport agencies to help in the passport process.

“Those agencies, including the one in Tucson, have public counters. You need an appointment to be able to access these agencies but most importantly, you need to be traveling within two weeks. They are intended for emergency or fast turn arounds for passports if you’re traveling within two weeks,” according to Rodriguez.