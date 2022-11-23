Influenza death in Pinal County marks first pediatric death in Arizona this season

FLORENCE, AZ — A child has died from influenza marking the first pediatric death in Arizona this flu season.

On Tuesday, Pinal County Public Health Services announced the death of a young child due to the virus out of Florence.

"This tragic situation, unfortunately, reminds us that flu can cause serious illness and death," said Dr. Tascha Spears, Health Director for the Pinal County Public Health Services District. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to this child's family."

Pinal County officials say since the start of the flu season, there have been 172 lab-confirmed influenza cases reported and 4,552 cases in total across Arizona.

