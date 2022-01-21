'If You Give A Child A Book...' campaign raises over $18,000 for Arizona children

ABC15, CW61 Arizona, and the Scripps Howard Foundation teamed up throughout the month of August and September to raise money for books to give to children in need through the "If You Give A Child A Book..." campaign.

ABC15 viewers and employees helped raise over $18,000. That was enough for over 3,000 books to give to Arizona's Children Association.

The nonprofit serves over 40,000 families and children every year, including those going through the foster care, adoption, or reunification process. The books are often given to children who come through their center.

Rachel Stevenson has worked with Arizona's Children Association to foster four children. Most have been reunited with their family, which is the goal, but 15-month-old Jacob needed a forever family. Stevenson is finalizing his adoption next month.

"The longer he has been with me, it’s not a breakable bond," Stevenson said. "He is my son, and I am his soon-to-be adoptive mom."

As a kindergarten teacher at Bennett Academy, a small charter school in Phoenix, Stevenson says she has seen firsthand the need for more foster parents.

"Every teacher experiences this," she said. "You have kids from all different backgrounds or kids who are struggling, and I saw that need more and more every year and decided it was time to jump in."

Every $5 donation buys one book for a child who needs it most. You can continue donating to the cause by clicking here.