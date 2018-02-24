I-17 northbound closed north of Camp Verde due to winter weather

CAMP VERDE, AZ - The I-17 is closed northbound north of Camp Verde because of heavy snowfall in the area.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says motorists can bypass the closure with the following alternates:

Northbound State Route 87 through Payson and Winslow

Westbound US 60 to northbound US 93 to northbound State Route 89 in Ash Fork

CLOSED: I-17 NB is closed at milepost 299 north of Camp Verde. The closure is due to heavy snowfall that has made the roadway impassible. Motorists can bypass the closure by taking NB SR 87 through Payson and Winslow, or WB US 60 to NB US 93 to NB SR 89 to I-40 in Ash Fork. #azwx — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 24, 2018

It’s unclear when the I-17 will reopen northbound. As of Friday night southbound I-17 remains open in the area.

Check current traffic conditions HERE.

Check the latest forecast for updated weather conditions HERE.