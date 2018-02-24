I-17 northbound closed north of Camp Verde due to winter weather

abc15.com staff
7:59 PM, Feb 23, 2018
2 hours ago
state
CAMP VERDE, AZ - The I-17 is closed northbound north of Camp Verde because of heavy snowfall in the area. 

The Arizona Department of Transportation says motorists can bypass the closure with the following alternates:

  • Northbound State Route 87 through Payson and Winslow
  • Westbound US 60 to northbound US 93 to northbound State Route 89 in Ash Fork

 

It’s unclear when the I-17 will reopen northbound. As of Friday night southbound I-17 remains open in the area.

