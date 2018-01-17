PHOENIX - It's another warm winter week in the Valley of the Sun!

High pressure returns and we're staying dry as highs continue in the low to mid 70s,

Morning temperatures will still be chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Big changes start late Friday into Saturday as a cold front takes aim on Arizona.

We'll even see a slight chance of rain in the desert and snow in the high country.

Right now, it looks like we'll see a 10 percent chance of spotty showers late Friday night into early Saturday morning in the Valley.

Snow levels up north will drop to around 5,000 feet by Saturday morning with the chance of seeing one to three inches of snow in some of the higher elevations. So if you're headed up north for the weekend, know that you may encounter some hazardous travel conditions.

Winds will crank up, too. Gusty winds develop by Friday afternoon and that could kick up dust across our central deserts.

Cooler air moves in Saturday dropping temperatures around 15 degrees as we head into the weekend.

Valley highs only reach the low 60s Saturday and Sunday, putting us several degrees below normal over the weekend.

We'll also feel some pretty cold morning temperatures as lows drop into the 30s across the Phoenix metro early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be back on the rise next week with mostly sunny, dry days ahead.

Look for near average highs, in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.

2018 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.21" (-0.28" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.38" (+0.06" from average)

